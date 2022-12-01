01.12.2022 15:09:00

A GUITAR FOR CHRISTMAS

Presented by: New Folk Records and Center Stage NC

LINCOLNTON, N.C., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Center Stage NC has just finished recording a brand new original Christmas song with John Schneider (star of the new movie "To Die For", HBOs "Have and Have Nots" and "Dukes of Hazzard") andMike Huckabee (American politician, Baptist minister, political commentator, and bassist) called "A Guitar for Christmas."

A brand-new original Christmas song for charity with John Schneider and Mick Huckabee called "A Guitar for Christmas."

All proceeds will go to Tunnel to Towershttps://t2t.org/ and Guitars 4 Vetshttps://guitars4vets.org/.

As part of this Fundraiser, Guitar Wishes: https://guitarwishes.com/ has donated an amazing Guitar Wishes brand guitar for this fundraiser! This guitar is from renowned guitar maker Eric Gale of Freestyle Guitars. Eric has built a one-of-a-kind electric guitar that John and Mike have signed to be auctioned off with all proceeds going to Tunnel to Towers.

The second guitar is an acoustic guitar donated by Rudder Guitarshttps://ruttersguitars.com/ that was built by the legendary R.W. Watson https://rwwatsonguitars.weebly.com/

Each guitar has a suggested retail value of over $2,500. The auction will end in time for the guitar to be sent to winner to receive it before Christmas.

Center Stage NC is excited to announce the release of the hit Christmas song and official music video 'A Guitar for Christmas' featuring John Schneider and Mike Huckabee.

More info. On this guitar fundraiser and bidding click here: https://www.centerstagenc.com/aguitarforchristmas

OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT: Guitar For Christmas Featuring John Schneider and Mike Huckabee: PROMO VIDEO: OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT - Guitar For Christmas Featuring John Schneider and Mike Huckabee

CONTACT: Ken Onstad, kponstad@yahoo.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-guitar-for-christmas-301691475.html

SOURCE Center Stage NC

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: US-Börsen schließen kaum verändert -- ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt fester -- Asiatische Börsen geben letztendlich nach
Der heimische Markt gab im Freitagshandel etwas nach. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte etwas höher. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich am Freitag schwächer. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es vor dem Wochenende abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen