A. Haywood's newly released "Beyond a Reasonable Doubt" is a complex character-driven story of a woman and her passion of becoming a Christian.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Beyond a Reasonable Doubt: The Journey of Sister LuellaSue Mayberry": a fascinating and heartfelt journey of a woman as she grabs ahold of Jesus in a world that has brought her a number of seemingly endless tribulations. "Beyond a Reasonable Doubt: The Journey of Sister LuellaSue Mayberry" is the creation of published author A. Haywood, a Sunday School teacher, a Discussion Leader, and a Women's Ministry Leader. Now retired, she volunteers in her community. She has found her greatest passions are teaching, encouraging, and mentoring women in the body of Christ.

Haywood shares, "What does your Christianity look like to you? Or to those outside your world? Is yours confined to within church walls, or is it lived outside of them? And if it is lived out, what does it look like? Beyond a Reasonable Doubt is a fictional multifaceted character-driven story that explores one woman's journey who was thrown into the raging currents of life, and her only dream was to become a Christian. Each of our lives has profound effects on those within our sphere of influence. As the world's view broadens its definition of Christianity, is she living her dream?"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, A. Haywood's new book is a wondrous read along one person's life as she struggles for freedom from her own past and seeks the light of Christ's grace. This is a truly wonderful account that will inspire the readers to navigate their own Christian journeys with unending faith in God.

