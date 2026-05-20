BitGo a Aktie

BitGo a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A41MPT / ISIN: US0919471013

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20.05.2026 04:21:01

A Healthcare Fund Just Made Bitgo Its Biggest Bet

On May 13, 2026, Valor Management LLC disclosed a new position in Bitgo Holdings (NYSE:BTGO), acquiring 12,538,608 shares in a trade estimated at $138.91 million based on quarterly average pricing.According to a May 13, 2026, SEC filing, Valor Management LLC established a new position in Bitgo Holdings by acquiring 12,538,608 shares during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $138.91 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. At quarter-end, the value of the holding stood at $103.19 million, reflecting both the initial trade and subsequent price movement.Bitgo Holdings, Inc. operates at scale in the digital asset infrastructure sector, supporting a diverse institutional client base with advanced security and custody solutions. The company's strategy focuses on enabling institutional adoption of digital assets through reliable, technology-driven services. Its competitive edge lies in its comprehensive platform and global reach, positioning it as a key provider for organizations seeking secure management of digital assets.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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BitGo Holdings Inc Registered Shs -A- 8,19 -1,68% BitGo Holdings Inc Registered Shs -A-

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