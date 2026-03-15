Immunovant Aktie
WKN DE: A2P5G1 / ISIN: US45258J1025
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15.03.2026 20:39:36
A Healthcare Hedge Fund Just Added $24.5 Million in Immunovant Stock. Should you?
On February 17, 2026, Logos Global Management LP disclosed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it bought 1,100,000 shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT), an estimated $24.53 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, Logos Global Management LP increased its position in Immunovant by 1,100,000 shares during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated transaction value was $24.4 million, based on the average closing price in the quarter. The value of the stake at quarter-end rose by $6.1 million, a figure that includes both trading and market price effects.Immunovant is advancing batoclimab across multiple autoimmune indications, with no approved products yet and a regulatory path that hinges on ongoing Phase III outcomes.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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