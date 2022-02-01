A Healthy Dog Starts with Healthy Teeth: Veterinarian with WHIMZEES® by Wellness® Shares Tips for Pet Dental Health Month

TEWKSBURY, Mass., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Every pet parent wants the best for their pet, and a healthy dog starts with healthy teeth! Despite the millions that Americans spend on their pets, just two percent of dog owners brush their dog's teeth daily1 and only 14 percent of dogs receive dental care by a vet2. A lack of proper dental care adds up: dental disease affects 80 percent of adult dogs and 96 percent of senior dogs.3

This February is Pet Dental Health, and WHIMZEES® by Wellness®, the creator of all-natural daily dental treats for dogs, wants to help pet parents understand just how important it is to care for their dog's teeth—because it's about more than fresh breath and an Instagram-worthy dog smile. If left untreated, dental disease can lead to tooth loss, mouth pain and even systemic health issues.

To help pet parents take action and make simple, easy changes for a healthier future, Dr. Danielle Bernal, veterinarian with WHIMZEES by Wellness, shares her top tips for health from tooth to tail:

Start Today! At the start of a New Year, there's no better time to jump into oral care for your dog. Don't feel discouraged if you're hearing about this for the first time or intimidated by adding another facet to your dog's wellbeing. Let their smile motivate you to do the best you can for their overall health!

Create a Daily Routine: The most important part of pet dental health is consistency. Harmful plaque and germs can recolonize on a dog's tooth is just 24 hours, so daily dental care is key to prevent the development of dental disease. Whether it's brushing teeth or using a dental treat, make it part of a daily routine, just like it is for humans: breakfast, morning walk and dental care time.

Watch for Warning Signs: Understand the signs of dental disease and keep a close eye on your dog's oral health to stay ahead of complications. Discolored teeth, broken or loose teeth, super stinky breath, reduced appetite and inflamed gums are all signs that your dog's dental health is declining, and are great reasons to visit the vet for a professional checkup.

Make It Easier: If you've tried to brush your dog's teeth with a toothbrush, you know that it can be a challenge. To make it easier, try brushing every other day and supplement care with a dental treat. Look for treats that have natural ingredients and pack a long chewing time, like WHIMZEES by Wellness, to give both the pleasure of a treat and the benefit of maintaining healthy teeth and gums.

"At WHIMZEES by Wellness, it's our mission to show pet parents that one of the best ways to love our dogs is by taking the time to care for their teeth, because proper dental health is the gateway to a lifetime of overall health that today's pet parents strive for," said Dr. Danielle Bernal, staff veterinarian for WHIMZEES by Wellness dental treats. "We're still seeing too many dogs affected by dental disease, so we've created a daily dental care routine that's easy and fun with WHIMZEES. Let's make it the year that we give dogs their best, healthiest smiles so they can live their best and healthiest lives."

WHIMZEES by Wellness all-natural dental treats are the best of both worlds: the joy of a treat and the health benefit of supporting healthy teeth and gums. By giving just one WHIMZEES treat a day to fight bacteria that resurfaces daily, dogs get twice the cleaning power because WHIMZEES last three times longer to provide more cleaning time.4 They are thoughtfully engineered with grooves and ridges to provide dogs with both chomping and cleaning, making WHIMZEES the treat that treats them well.

Want the chance to win a year's supply of WHIMZEES by Wellness treats? Check out the Healthier by the Smile Sweepstakes, live during the month of February, and upload a picture of your dog's smile for a chance to win! WHIMZEES by Wellness dental treats are conveniently available at pet specialty retailers, national retailers and online. To learn more about WHIMZEES by Wellness and find them near you, visit https://www.whimzees.com/.

