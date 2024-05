A Higher Social Security Benefit Is in Reach. Here's How to Get It.

One of the biggest Social Security myths you'll hear is that the program pays all recipients the exact same monthly benefit. In reality, the monthly payday you're entitled to in retirement will hinge on a variety of factors. And some of those may be things you can control. So if you're eager to score a higher Social Security benefit, do these three things.The monthly benefit Social Security pays you will hinge on your specific earnings history. And you should know that your 35 highest-paid years of earnings are accounted for when calculating your retirement benefit.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel