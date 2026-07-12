Real Estate Aktie
WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6
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12.07.2026 20:38:37
A Hinge Health Backer Sold $38.4 Million in Stock After a 101% Run
Insight Holdings Group reported a sale of 426,000 shares of Hinge Health, Inc. (NYSE:HNGE) on July 7, 2026 and July 9, 2026, totaling $38.4 million, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($90.21); post-transaction value based on July 09, 2026 market close ($89.92).Hinge Health is a San Francisco-based digital health platform company generating $646.3 million in TTM revenue while pursuing profitability in the high-growth healthcare information services sector. The company has demonstrated significant market momentum, with its stock appreciating 1012% over the past year, reflecting investor confidence in its musculoskeletal health management platform. Hinge Health's competitive advantage lies in its specialized focus on musculoskeletal conditions combined with its integrated approach to clinical care, administrative support, and operational efficiency for its healthcare and employer customers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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