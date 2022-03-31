Baloise Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

A holiday for your car - Baloise offers free airport parking in the event of a claim



31.03.2022 / 07:00



Basel, 31 March 2022. In order to make life easier and more convenient for customers, Baloise is launching a new service that enables those who have reported a motor vehicle claim to get their vehicle repaired while they are away on holiday. Under this deal, Baloise will pay for the cost of parking the vehicle at Zurich Airport for a duration of up to three weeks. At the end of their holiday, customers will come back to a repaired and freshly cleaned vehicle. Baloise's Simply Safe strategy involves simple steps to offer customers more safety in their daily lives. This is why Baloise always offers customers a free replacement vehicle while theirs is being repaired at a workshop of a Baloise network partner if it has been damaged. Alternatively, customers can now park their vehicle at Zurich Airport for free and have the damage repaired while they are away on holiday. 'We are delighted to offer our customers this new service enhancement, which will hopefully help to turn the initial annoyance about the damage to their vehicle into an ultimately positive experience,' says Daniel Junker, Head of Vehicle Experts at Baloise. Vehicles can be handed over directly at Zurich Airport's P3 car park (airport parking) before departure. The car park can be entered and exited free of charge. The vehicle will be repaired by Baloise's partner Cartec, based in Rümlang, while the customer is on holiday, and will be back at the P3 car park repaired and cleaned by the time the customer returns. And as a little bonus, any Baloise customers who do not have a damaged vehicle but are nonetheless flying on holiday from Zurich Airport will be eligible for a 10 per cent discount on their parking fee. Contact

