A hot topic in an energy crisis: how efficiently are you using your boiler?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Size matters, and making sure controls are set for maximum efficiency is key to big savingsWith the Christmas festivities getting closer, Madeleine and Matt Cage* decided they had to replace their 19-year-old boiler which was only working in 20-minute spurts. When an engineer came out to see what they needed, he simply looked at the system in place and recommended a similar machine.What the couple soon realised was that the boiler that was in place – and which they had been told to replace with something similar – was far too big for the their four-bedroom home. Continue reading...