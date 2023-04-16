A.I.'s TikTok Moment: How Washington is Facing Down Two Tech Problems at Once

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The artificial intelligence revolution is upon us, ushered in by OpenAI's powerful ChatGPT, a large-language model chatbot that brings with it a two-sided coin of possibilities. On one side is a plethora of breathtaking technological advances, particularly in the medical field, on the other is the slightly larger-than-off-chance that AI goes rogue and, you know, writes the final chapter of humanity.It's not just technophobes who worry about the nightmare scenario. Even Sam Altman, OpenAI's enigmatic co-founder/CEO/AI proponent/literal doomsday prepper, is jittery about his company's creations: "We are a little bit scared of this," Altman told ABC News in a wide-ranging interview last month.