31.05.2022 15:50:00
A Kanpai Panda will WIN an all-expense paid trip to play in the World Series of Poker
LAS VEGAS, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kanpai Panda NFT team is sending the LUCKY WINNER of our upcoming online poker tournament to play in the WSOP Main Event in Vegas, all expenses paid! Register to play our online poker tournament for FREE (you must be a Kanpai Panda NFT holder to register)! Our online tournament will be played on June 4th at noon EST.
Rub elbows with Poker pros and bounce from table to table for a once-in-a-lifetime high roller experience.
The Winner of the Kanpai Panda tournament gets:
The WSOP Main Event runs from Jul. 3rd to Jul. 26, we want to see our tournament winner represent the Kanpai Panda family. The Kanpai Panda poker tournament is FREE to enter for Kanpai Panda holders. Follow the required steps:
The KP poker tournament winner will rock Kanpai Panda merchandise when they compete during the WSOP main event. We will work to have our Kanpai Panda WSOP contestant live-streamed for the entirety of his/her play so that all Kanpai Panda holders can watch and root for their fellow panda!
Best of luck to all Kanpai Panda contestants on Sunday. Kanpai!
