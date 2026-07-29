BILL Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000
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29.07.2026 18:03:00
A key cryptocurrency bill could flop because of Trump’s crypto ventures and banks’ objections
The Clarity Act’s progress in May helped lift the price of bitcoin, but now the measure is facing obstacles in the full Senate.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MarketWatch
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