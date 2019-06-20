A. Lassonde inc. announces the appointment of Claire Bara as Executive Vice-President and General Manager, Marketing, Trade and Product Development

ROUGEMONT, QC, June 20, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - A. Lassonde is very pleased to announce the addition of Claire Bara to its management team as Executive Vice-president and General Manager, Marketing, Trade and Product Development. In that capacity, she will oversee the development of commercialization strategy for A. Lassonde brands, including Oasis, Rougemont, Allen's, Fairlee and Fruit Drop.

A graduate of the European Business Program, Bara also holds degrees from HEC Bordeaux and the University of Humberside in the UK. She has more than 25 years of experience in business administration and marketing, including strategic positions at major Canadian corporations and retailers, such as Sobeys, Lowe's Canada and Molson Coors.

"Claire will be an invaluable asset to our team," said Jean Gattuso, President and Chief Operating Officer, Lassonde Industries Inc. "I am confident she will be instrumental in helping us meet the challenges of a highly competitive marketplace and that the whole Lassonde group will benefit greatly from her expertise, her vision and her managerial skills."

Bara will put her passionate interest in marketing, commercialization, revenue optimization and strategy to work for Lassonde in close collaboration with Sylvain Mayrand, A. Lassonde's Executive Vice-president and General Manager, Operations.

Claire Bara is taking over from Pierre L'Heureux, who will be leaving the company to take his well-deserved retirement at the end of August 2019. "Pierre played a leading role in the company's expansion over the last few years, both in launching new products and the continuous improvement of our commercialization programs as well as in acquiring a major market share in all juice categories across Canada," said Gattuso. "I want to express my warm appreciation for all his years of service at A. Lassonde, Inc. and to wish him every success and happiness in his future endeavours" he added.

About Lassonde

A. Lassonde Inc. is a subsidiary of Lassonde Industries Inc., a North American leader in the development, manufacture and sale of a wide range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks marketed under brands such as Apple & Eve, Everfresh, Fairlee, Fruite, Graves, Old Orchard Brands, Oasis and Rougemont. Lassonde is also one of the two largest producers of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a major producer of cranberry sauces.

Lassonde also develops, manufactures and markets specialty food products under brands such as Antico and Canton. The Company imports and markets selected wines from various countries and manufactures apple ciders and cider-based beverages.

The Company produces superior quality products through the expertise of approximately 2,200 people working in 15 plants across Canada and the United States. To learn more, visit www.lassonde.com.

SOURCE Lassonde Industries Inc.