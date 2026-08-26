Intel Aktie
WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001
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26.08.2026 17:20:00
A Leading Hedge Fund Just Placed Massive Bets on Broadcom and Intel Stocks. Should You Follow Suit?
Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) have produced quite different results for their shareholders so far in 2026. Broadcom is lagging the market with a gain of just 3%. Meanwhile, Intel has soared by over 135%. However, what matters for investors now is what's coming for those chipmakers over the next few years.That's the kind of thinking that motivated Coatue Management, run by billionaire Philippe Laffont, to buy shares of both of these companies in the second quarter. Coatue Management increased its Broadcom stake by 6% in Q2, and it now makes up about 4.5% of the fund's holdings. Intel was a brand new position, and Laffont made it a meaningful one: It now accounts for about 3.5% of the portfolio. That's a fairly sizable chunk of the hedge fund's holdings in two stocks, but are they worth buying at their current prices? Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Intel Corp.
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25.08.26
|dailyAktien: Intel – Erneuter Anstieg voraus (NewsTool)
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25.08.26
|dailyAktien: Intel – Erneuter Anstieg voraus (NewsTool)
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21.08.26
|Aufschläge in New York: S&P 500 klettert zum Handelsende (finanzen.at)
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21.08.26
|Gewinne in New York: NASDAQ Composite zum Handelsende in Grün (finanzen.at)
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19.08.26
|NASDAQ Composite-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ Composite nachmittags mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
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19.08.26
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 liegt nachmittags im Minus (finanzen.at)
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19.08.26
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Mittag mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
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19.08.26
|NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ Composite präsentiert sich mittags fester (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Intel Corp.
|12.08.26
|Intel Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.07.26
|Intel Halten
|DZ BANK
|24.07.26
|Intel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.07.26
|Intel Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|24.07.26
|Intel Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.08.26
|Intel Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.07.26
|Intel Halten
|DZ BANK
|24.07.26
|Intel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.07.26
|Intel Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|24.07.26
|Intel Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.07.26
|Intel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Intel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.01.26
|Intel Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.01.26
|Intel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.10.25
|Intel Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|12.08.26
|Intel Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.07.26
|Intel Halten
|DZ BANK
|24.07.26
|Intel Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|24.07.26
|Intel Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.07.26
|Intel Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Intel Corp.
|75,29
|0,52%
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