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26.08.2026 17:20:00

A Leading Hedge Fund Just Placed Massive Bets on Broadcom and Intel Stocks. Should You Follow Suit?

Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) have produced quite different results for their shareholders so far in 2026. Broadcom is lagging the market with a gain of just 3%. Meanwhile, Intel has soared by over 135%. However, what matters for investors now is what's coming for those chipmakers over the next few years.That's the kind of thinking that motivated Coatue Management, run by billionaire Philippe Laffont, to buy shares of both of these companies in the second quarter. Coatue Management increased its Broadcom stake by 6% in Q2, and it now makes up about 4.5% of the fund's holdings. Intel was a brand new position, and Laffont made it a meaningful one: It now accounts for about 3.5% of the portfolio. That's a fairly sizable chunk of the hedge fund's holdings in two stocks, but are they worth buying at their current prices? Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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