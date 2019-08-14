A Life Changing Opportunity for Recovering Addicts and Alcoholics

VAIL, Colo., August 14, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sarah T. Davis, Certified Recovery Coach and Founder of the Healthy Wealthy and Sober Movement is launching a challenge to all people in addiction and alcoholism recovery. She is inviting them to transform their personal and professional lives and take their health, wealth and spirits to the next level.

Sarah has personally been in daily recovery practice for over 13 years from food and alcohol addiction, co-dependency, trauma, depression, anxiety and survived a suicide attempt under the influence.

She started the Healthy Wealthy and Sober Movement for 2 reasons. The first, to help others facing obstacles, similar to her own in recovery life. Secondly, as a way to honor life lessons learned from her mother's early death at age 40, in a random workplace shooting. Sarah knows first-hand that life is too short.

At http://healthywealthyandsober.com, Sarah teaches an exclusive, free video masterclass, "How to Live Your Best Life in Recovery from Addiction, Alcoholism or Problem Drinking…Without Spending a Fortune on Rehab or Years in Therapy" where she introduces Rock Your Recovery University, the premier, holistic recovery online course.

Sarah says, "we are in the midst of a global addiction and alcoholism epidemic. The health, social and economic consequences are staggering. There is also a secondary epidemic occurring and that is what happens when the drink or drug of choice is put down."



Confusion, boredom, misery and depression are common symptoms among those in recovery, whether it's been one day or thirty years clean and sober.

Addiction and Alcoholism affect all areas of life, therefore recovery has to address all areas of life as well, holistic recovery.

Mainstream programs don't help with all areas of life, resulting in depressingly low success rates.

Rock Your Recovery University is effective because it helps with areas such as stress management, exercise and nutrition, life purpose, fun and recreation, changing careers and money mindset.

Sarah is challenging 2,019 people in 2019 to graduate from Rock Your Recovery University. She believes, "we owe it to ourselves, those closest to us and our global community to live our best lives. It's time to get rid of the confusion, boredom, misery and depression that can accompany life in recovery and be our best selves."

Sarah T Davis, Certified Recovery Coach, founded the Healthy Wealthy and Sober Movement to transform the Personal and Professional lives of people in Addiction and Alcoholism recovery with courses, coaching, tools, exclusive blog posts and newsletters, support, inspiration and motivation. She also created the global, online holistic recovery course, Rock Your Recovery University.

Sarah can be reached at Sarah(at)healthywealthyandsober(dot)com.

SOURCE Healthy Wealthy and Sober