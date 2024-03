A Lifetime of Passive Income Is Hiding in Plain Sight

Most of us go to a retail store at least once a week. We shop for groceries, pick up a prescription, grab snacks, or buy something to tackle a repair project. We're often so focused on the money we're spending that we don't see the income potential hiding in plain sight.Investing in retail real estate can be a great way to generate passive income that can last a lifetime. A super-easy way to cash in on the income-generating ability of retail properties is through a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the sector. Realty Income (NYSE: O), Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC), and NNN REIT (NYSE: NNN) are three great retail REITs to buy for enduring dividend income.Realty Income is one of the largest REITs. It owns over 15,450 commercial properties across the U.S. and Europe. Retail properties comprise the bulk of its portfolio (81.8% of its annual base rent). It also owns industrial properties (12.7%), gaming properties (3.9%), and other real estate (1.6%). Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel