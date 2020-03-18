A-LIGN Ranks No. 90 on 2020 Inc. 5000 Florida List

TAMPA, Fla., March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. Magazine revealed today that A-LIGN ranks No. 90 on its inaugural Inc. 5000 Series: Florida list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Florida-based private companies. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Florida economy's most dynamic segment – its independent small businesses.

A-LIGN ranked 90 on the list with a two-year revenue growth rate of 136 percent between 2016 and 2018. The company was also recognized as one of Inc. 5000's fastest-growing private companies in America for the past three consecutive years, as well as one of the top 20 companies on the Seminole 100 list.

"We are excited to be recognized as one of Florida's fastest-growing private companies," shared A-LIGN's Chief Executive Officer, Scott Price. "This award validates our commitment to remaining a trusted security and compliance partner to 2,500 global organizations who want to secure their business today, protect against future risks and build customer confidence."

The companies on the Inc. 5000 Florida list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in Florida. Between 2016 and 2018, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 302 percent and, in 2018 alone, they employed more than 56,000 people and added $12.6 billion to the Florida economy.

About A-LIGN

A-LIGN is one of only a few globally recognized cybersecurity and privacy solutions providers that offer a single-provider approach for organizations. A-LIGN is a HITRUST CSF Assessor firm, Qualified Security Assessor Company, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 22301 and ISO 9001 Certification Body, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO and licensed CPA firm. With the ability to work with small businesses to the largest of global enterprises, A-LIGN's experts deliver custom solutions to clients that allow them to demonstrate trust and respect to their stakeholders through high-quality and innovative cybersecurity solutions.For more information, visit http://www.A-LIGN.com.

