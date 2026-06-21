Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A14WKW / ISIN: US5352191093
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21.06.2026 22:28:01
A Lindblad Expeditions Director Sold Nearly 53,000 Shares Worth $1.2 Million. Here's a Deeper Look at the Transaction.
L. Dyson Dryden, Director at Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (NASDAQ:LIND), reported the sale of 52,747 shares of common stock in an open-market transaction on May 29, 2026, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($23.09); post-transaction value based on May 29, 2026 market close ($22.95).* 1-year performance calculated using May 29, 2026 as the reference date.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc
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04.05.26
|Ausblick: Lindblad Expeditions gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
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25.02.26
|Ausblick: Lindblad Expeditions präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)