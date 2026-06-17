Ford Motor Aktie
WKN: 502391 / ISIN: US3453708600
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17.06.2026 19:15:00
A Little Good News for Ford Motor Company
The automotive industry is a complex network that can frustrate investors, as some problems that arise can cost companies significantly and yet are entirely beyond the company's control. That's the scenario that faced Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) investors recently when Novelis -- a major supplier of aluminum products to the automotive industry -- had not only one factory fire, but two.The disruption in production hindered Ford's ability to maintain enough inventory of its critical F-Series pickups, hindering sales and costing the company up to $2 billion. Finally, investors have a bit of good news on that front.Image source: Ford Motor Company.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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