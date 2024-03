A Little Good News for Lucid Investors

There hasn't been a lot of good news in the electric vehicle (EV) industry lately. First, EV makers struggled to accelerate production, then struggled to bring costs down, and now they are struggling to sell vehicles in a high-interest-rate environment.While many EV makers are facing cash crunches, unless they have traditional gasoline-powered lineups to lean on, Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) received a little good news on that front – let's dig in.At a time when Fisker shares were suspended from trading and the NYSE started the process to delist the stock, and talks had broken down between Fisker and a major automaker for a lifeline, rival Lucid is receiving a little relief. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel