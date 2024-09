A Little Good News for Tesla

Sentiment surrounding the electric vehicle (EV) industry hasn't exactly been inspiring of late. Sales growth has slowed in the U.S., highly subsidized yet well-built and well-received Chinese EVs are attempting to break into markets around the world, and charging infrastructure in many places still leaves much to be desired. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has had its fair share of bad news, but registration data for July brought a bit of good news for its shareholders.The good news for the broader industry is that new EV registrations spiked 18% in July compared to the prior year, partially thanks to Tesla 's Cybertruck, according to U.S. data from S&P Global Mobility. Further, electric vehicles' share of the U.S. light-vehicle market rose to 8.5% from the prior year's 7.6%. The 18% gain in July was significantly larger than the overall increase in the January-to-July period, when EV registrations grew by 8.7% compared to the prior year. In Q2, Tesla 's sales fell for the second consecutive quarter. It was the first time in company history that year-over-year sales fell two quarters in a row. Tesla 's sales in the second quarter declined 5% year over year, and in the first quarter, sales slid 8.5%. However, its registrations in July suggest the third quarter is off to a better start. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool