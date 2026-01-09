Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
09.01.2026 20:32:00
A Little More Bad News for Tesla Investors
Some investors can applaud Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's growing slight-of-hand prowess. While the company has a seemingly ever-growing mountain of problems, challenges, and uncertainty, Musk has cleverly distracted and entertained investors by touting the potential upside of Tesla through artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and driverless vehicles. Judging by Tesla's still lucrative valuation, many investors are buying in. Before jumping on board, it's important for investors to keep in mind the company's core car-selling business, and recent news isn't so great.Chinese electric vehicle (EV) juggernaut BYD fairly quickly caught Tesla in global sales, then battled quarterly over sales bragging rights for a while, and now BYD seems to be leaving its rival in the dust.Image source: Tesla.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!