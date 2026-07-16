Live Nation Entertainment Aktie
WKN DE: A0H0VZ / ISIN: US5380341090
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16.07.2026 19:35:01
A Live Nation Vice President Sold Company Shares Worth $1.1 Million. Here's What That Means for Investors.
John Hopmans, Executive Vice President of Mergers & Acquisitions and Strategic Finance at Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV), disposed of 6,083 shares of common stock at $179.79 per share on July 11, 2026.This non-discretionary transaction was executed to satisfy tax withholding obligations associated with the vesting of restricted stock grants according to the SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($179.79).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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