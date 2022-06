A Look at the Real Estate Market

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In this podcast, Motley Fool senior analysts Emily Flippen and Ron Gross discuss:Matt Argersinger, who leads investing on The Motley Fool's Mogul and Real Estate Winners services, discusses the current state of the housing market, how a potential recession may affect real estate, and his interest in an alternative asset class: vintage comic books.Emily and Ron share two stocks on their radar: Bilibili and Airbnb.Continue reading