
11.11.2023 15:30:00
A Look Back at Disney's Blowout Week
Shares of Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) jumped 4% this week. It wasn't one of the biggest gainers in a busy week during the peak of earnings season, but the performance roughly tripled the S&P 500's 1.3% uptick. Given all that Disney has gone through (the stock hit a nine-year low just last month), shareholders will be happy to take the W even if it's more of a lowercase win.I kicked off this week by pointing out three ways for Disney stock to move higher this week. My prediction is worth no more than a lowercase pat on the back, but let's break things down and see what I got right, what I got wrong, and what I missed in the forecast.Disney scored a strong beat in Wednesday's financial update, the first path that I figured could lead to a market-thumping week for the entertainment giant. Revenue climbing 5% was better than the flat top-line growth that analysts were modeling. Wall Street pros seemed ambitious in targeting a 127% surge in adjusted earnings per share, but the House of Mouse came through with a 173% increase on the bottom line.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
