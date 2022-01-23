A Look Back at Volatile Market Periods

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors' nerves are frayed after a turbulent few months in the stock market. But investors should never base their buying decisions on near-term market movements, and this period is no exception.In this segment of Backstage Pass recorded on Jan. 7, Fool contributors Toby Bordelon, Rachel Warren, and Will Healy take a look back at how the market and some well-known stocks performed in the aftermath of the last big downturn. Toby also discusses his investing journey during the last few market crashes. Continue reading