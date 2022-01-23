|
A Look Back at Volatile Market Periods
Investors' nerves are frayed after a turbulent few months in the stock market. But investors should never base their buying decisions on near-term market movements, and this period is no exception.In this segment of Backstage Pass recorded on Jan. 7, Fool contributors Toby Bordelon, Rachel Warren, and Will Healy take a look back at how the market and some well-known stocks performed in the aftermath of the last big downturn. Toby also discusses his investing journey during the last few market crashes. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
