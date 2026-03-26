CGI Group Aktie
WKN: 912483 / ISIN: CA39945C1095
|
26.03.2026 12:30:00
A lost decade for bonds means high-quality stocks are best way to protect against inflation, says Morgan Stanley strategist
The worldwide pandemic has started an inflationary boom that will last three decades, which means investors should turn to high-quality stocks rather than bonds for inflation protection, according to Morgan Stanley’s chief U.S. equity strategist.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MarketWatch
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!