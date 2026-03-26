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WKN: 912483 / ISIN: CA39945C1095

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26.03.2026 12:30:00

A lost decade for bonds means high-quality stocks are best way to protect against inflation, says Morgan Stanley strategist

The worldwide pandemic has started an inflationary boom that will last three decades, which means investors should turn to high-quality stocks rather than bonds for inflation protection, according to Morgan Stanley’s chief U.S. equity strategist.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MarketWatch
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