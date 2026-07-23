Tesla Aktie

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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014

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23.07.2026 19:12:00

A Lot More SpaceX Shares Are About to Come Onto the Market

When Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), also known as SpaceX, went public on June 12, only about 4.9% of its 13.2 billion shares were put up for sale, an unusually small public float.But that percentage is set to more than double in August as many owners of pre-IPO shares will be partially released from the standard lock-up agreements.This week, the space exploration, satellite, and artificial intelligence firm headed by Elon Musk announced that it will deliver its first earnings report as a public company on Aug. 4. As per the rules set out in the company's prospectus, two trading days later, pre-IPO shareholders will be able to sell some 911 million of their locked-up shares, bringing the float to about 12%. Even more shares will be released if the stock trades at 30% above its IPO price on five of the 10 trading days prior to the earnings release.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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