A Love Letter to Chicago: Chicago-based Video Production Company Crafts Inspirational Video for a City in Crisis

CHICAGO, May 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This isn't the first time Chicago has faced severe hardship; it hasn't broken before and it's not going to break this time.

In 1871, the Great Chicago Fire consumed 17,000 buildings and claimed over 300 lives. An estimated 100,000 people were left homeless. Despite it all, Chicago endured, and that moment would become just one of many in the city's rich history that has helped establish it as an unabashedly hardworking and tough metropolis.

Robert Collyer, a Unitarian minister and famed orator, lost his home and church during the fire. While the ashes were still smoking, he summoned his people and spoke strong words of community and resilience. It was a speech that helped inspire a city to get back on its feet, to not lose hope, and to never lose a sense of solidarity among its people.

