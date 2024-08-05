|
05.08.2024 14:50:00
A Magnificent Investment Opportunity: 1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now and Hold for Decades
Megacap technology behemoths such as Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet seem to be consistently at the center of anything related to artificial intelligence (AI) -- and for good reason.Each of these "Magnificent Seven" members has made a number of strategic investments in AI, signaling to the investment community that the tech sector's next big frontier has arrived.But among this intense competitive landscape, I see another company emerging as a strong force taking on the world's largest companies. Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) is currently undergoing a transformational change, and -- shocker -- AI is at the center of the narrative.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
