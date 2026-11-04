Winners Aktie
ISIN: US97478A1060
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05.11.2026 00:00:00
A Major Neocloud Stock Rally May Be Coming. These 3 Stocks Could Be the Biggest Winners.
The past month was a bloodbath for neocloud stocks, no matter where you look. CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV), Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS), and Iren (NASDAQ: IREN) are three of the most popular names in the space, and it was ugly for all of them.
Nebius was the top performer out of those three tech stocks, relatively speaking, with a 42% loss over the past month. Neocloud companies that use the colocation model didn't do much better. TeraWulf is down by roughly 30%, while Cipher Digital has plunged by almost 60%.
It might not look like it now, but a neocloud rally may start to take shape soon. Here are three stocks that stand to benefit.
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