|
13.12.2023 11:35:00
A Market Crash Could Come -- Is MicroStrategy Stock Still a Buy?
2022 was a brutal year for stocks as inflation, rising interest rates, and other macro challenges rattled the markets. Many of the stocks that were punished last year bounced back in 2023 as some of those headwinds stabilized, but the market could be due for another pullback in 2024 after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rose by about 20% and 30%, respectively, over the past 12 months.If the market plunges again next year, its more speculative stocks could be the first to tumble. One of those is MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), which saw its stock price nearly triple over the past 12 months as the value of its Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) holdings rose.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!