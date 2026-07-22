Intel Aktie

Intel für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001

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22.07.2026 15:16:00

A Massive Buying Signal Just Flashed for Intel Stock Investors Before the July 23 Earnings Report

With massive gains of 357% over the past year, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has emerged as a top semiconductor play due to the company's fast-improving financial health and its growing influence in artificial intelligence (AI) chips.However, Intel stock has slipped 25% from the 52-week high it reached on June 30. The company will release its second-quarter 2026 earnings report after the market closes on July 23, and there is a good chance the stock will regain momentum, thanks to a recent revelation from foundry giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.Let's take a closer look at this potential development that could spark a rally in Intel's shares.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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