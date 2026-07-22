Intel Aktie
WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001
|
22.07.2026 15:16:00
A Massive Buying Signal Just Flashed for Intel Stock Investors Before the July 23 Earnings Report
With massive gains of 357% over the past year, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has emerged as a top semiconductor play due to the company's fast-improving financial health and its growing influence in artificial intelligence (AI) chips.However, Intel stock has slipped 25% from the 52-week high it reached on June 30. The company will release its second-quarter 2026 earnings report after the market closes on July 23, and there is a good chance the stock will regain momentum, thanks to a recent revelation from foundry giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.Let's take a closer look at this potential development that could spark a rally in Intel's shares.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Intel Corp.
|
22:39
|KI-Boom treibt Intel über Wall-Street-Erwartungen (dpa-AFX)
|
22:08
|Intel shares rally after chipmaker posts fastest growth in 15 years (Financial Times)
|
20:53
|Chinesische Kunden sichern sich langfristig Serverchips von Intel und AMD - Aktien im Blick (finanzen.at)
|
22.07.26
|Rückschlag für Intel? SK hynix weist Ohio-Spekulationen zurück - Aktie mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
21.07.26
|US-Chipwerte im Aufwind: Intel und Sandisk & Co. vor Bilanzsaison gefragt (finanzen.at)
|
21.07.26
|NASDAQ Composite aktuell: NASDAQ Composite verbucht am Dienstagnachmittag Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
21.07.26
|Freundlicher Handel: Anleger lassen NASDAQ 100 nachmittags steigen (finanzen.at)
|
21.07.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: S&P 500 nachmittags fester (finanzen.at)