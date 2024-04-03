Aspo Plc

Stock Exchange Release

April 3, 2024, at 10:00 am



A member of Aspo Plc’s Board of Directors has been charged in a case concerning Ramirent Plc

Aspo Plc has been informed that the prosecutor has decided to prosecute a member of Aspo’s Board of Directors, Tapio Kolunsarka, for a suspected securities market disclosure offence. Several people have been charged. Tapio Kolunsarka was the President and CEO of Ramirent Plc at the time of the alleged act in 2019. According to information received by Aspo, Tapio Kolunsarka denies having committed a crime.

Aspo Plc is not a party to the case. The indictment has no impact on Aspo’s Board work. The company will monitor the legal process and assess the matter at the latest when its outcome is known.

ASPO PLC



Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

www.aspo.com

Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 13 different countries, and it employs a total of approximately 700 professionals.