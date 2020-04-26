A Mobile Hospital to Increase Treatment Capacity for COVID-19 Patients

POINTE-CLAIRE, QC, April 26, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal today invited media representatives to visit the mobile hospital before it opens its doors to residents with COVID-19. Working in partnership with the Canadian Red Cross and the borough of LaSalle, teams from the CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal have worked tirelessly since April 15 to make it happen.

Located inside the Aréna Jacques-Lemaire near the Hôpital de LaSalle, this temporary installation will increase the CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal's capacity to care for COVID-19 patients. It will accommodate up to 40 patients with COVID-19 from long-term care centres (CHSLDs). This initiative will help to support those public and private long-term care centres as well as the private seniors' residences on the territory of the CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal that need to transfer residents with COVID-19 who require hospitalization.

Teams from the CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal are actively working to set up spaces for the staff who will care for these patients, to configure medical equipment, and to disinfect the site completely so that the first patients can start arriving within a few days.

"This complex project has come together thanks to the exceptional work of our teams, who have essentially created an entire village. The expertise and efforts of all those who contributed to the creation of this mobile hospital allow us to anticipate the needs on our territory while also limiting the spread. I am very proud to contribute to the health and safety of our clientèles and our staff," said Ms. Lynne McVey, President and CEO of the CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal.

The CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal thanks the Canadian Red Cross for its collaboration, who collaborated by providing the equipment needed to set up this mobile hospital. It is also important to highlight the participation of the borough of LaSalle, who have provided the arena and logistical support in terms of water supply and sewage connection.

At present, patients who need to be transferred are sent to dedicated COVID-19 care units at the Hôpital de LaSalle. The mobile hospital will allow us to accommodate a need that exceeds the capacity of the institution.

About the CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal: The CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal comprises the former West Island Health and Social Services Centre, Dorval-Lachine-LaSalle Health and Social Services Centre, St., Mary's Hospital Center, the Douglas Mental Health University Institute, the West Island Rehabilitation Centre, the Grace Dart Extended Care Centre, Batshaw Youth and Family Centres, and Ste. Anne's Hospital.

SOURCE Centre intégré universitaire de santé et de services sociaux de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal