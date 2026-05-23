HPIL Aktie
WKN DE: A117H8 / ISIN: US40432Y1091
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23.05.2026 23:45:17
A Modest Trim From Fairholme — Here's why JOE Is Still Worth a Look
The Fairholme Fund, a concentrated mutual fund managed by Bruce Berkowitz, sold 377,800 shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)across three open-market transactions between May 5 and May 7, 2026, for aggregate proceeds of approximately $24.84 million, according to a Form 4 filed with the SEC.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($65.75); post-transaction value based on May 7, 2026 market close ($65.05).* 1-year performance calculated using May 22, 2026 as the reference date.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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