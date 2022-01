A Monster Metaverse Stock to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The metaverse is one of the hottest trends in technology right now , and it has Wall Street excited -- which isn't surprising, as major tech names such as Meta Platforms, Nvidia, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), Microsoft, and many others are invested in this concept.Goldman Sachs analysts say they think that the metaverse is the next paradigm shift in the way people use the internet. The investment bank forecasts that this technology could see investments between $135 billion and $1.35 trillion over the next three years. As a result, there are several investment opportunities for investors looking to benefit from the growth of the metaverse.ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) could be one of the biggest winners of the metaverse. Let's see why.Continue reading