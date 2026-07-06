Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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06.07.2026 03:07:00
A More Than 80% Chance of a Tesla and SpaceX Merger? It Could Be a Game Changer.
Wedbush analyst Dan Ives has put the likelihood of a merger between Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) at more than 80% over the next year, as the potential deal fits Elon Musk's broader artificial intelligence (AI) and data strategy.Tesla invested $2 billion in SpaceX earlier in 2026, and that investment has given Tesla nearly 19 million SpaceX shares, representing less than 1% of SpaceX's outstanding shares.Now, the bigger question for Tesla investors is whether a full merger would create a stronger AI, energy, connectivity, and robotics platform or dilute Tesla shareholder value by adding SpaceX's losses, heavy spending needs, and governance risks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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