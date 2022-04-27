Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
A mysterious stranger has trashed my credit rating
As a result, a credit card provider has reduced my limit by 98%My credit card provider has reduced my credit limit by 98%. When I asked why, they advised me to check my credit reports. It turns out my TransUnion and Equifax details are full of records for someone with the same first name as my own, but the surname Henderson. My name is Anderson. We have different names, different dates of birth and different addresses. It seems we did once live on the same street, but at different numbers and in different years. This stranger seems to have got finance for a BMW, failed to keep up payments and has recently been credit checked by doorstep loan companies and I’m worried that he might also be able to view my personal records. I’m about to exchange on a property and this may mean I lose it.Full name withheld, LondonThis is very disturbing, and not an isolated case, according to the Information Commissioner’s Office. Your mysterious alter ego lives at the other end of the country and is 10 years younger. There would appear to be nothing to link you and, indeed, Henderson does not make an appearance in your records with Experian, the only credit reference agency to which you subscribe. Continue reading...
