|
26.03.2023 11:11:00
A Nasdaq Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Index Fund With a Perfect Track Record to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Recession fears brought on by high inflation and rising interest rates pulled the Nasdaq Composite into a bear market in late 2021, and the index has yet to recover. In fact, the Nasdaq is still down 26%, and there is no guarantee the situation will improve anytime soon. Inflation remains elevated, interest rates will likely climb higher, and recent bank failures have added to the sense of economic uncertainty.But investors can find confidence in one indisputable truth: The Nasdaq Composite has suffered more than a dozen bear markets since its inception in 1971, but has always recouped it losses. Every bear market has been followed by a bull market that eventually sent the Nasdaq soaring to new highs, and investors have no reason to think that pattern will change.For that reason, the current drawdown is actually an opportunity to buy stocks, and one way to capitalize on the drawdown is to invest in the Nasdaq itself.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!