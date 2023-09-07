|
07.09.2023 11:21:00
A Nasdaq Bull Market Is Coming: 2 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Buy With $3,000 Right Now
The Nasdaq Composite has ripped 33% higher this year as evidence of economic resilience reinvigorated investors. The index is now just 13% from a record high, a threshold that signals the onset of a new bull market, which itself hints at more prodigious gains in the coming years.The Nasdaq is often seen as a barometer for growth stocks due to its technology-heavy composition, but investors would do well to remember that growth and value are not mutually exclusive. In fact, the best investments generally fit both categories. A company that lacks growth prospects will find it hard to create value for shareholders, but even the fastest-growing company would be a bad investment at the wrong price.When those qualities come together -- meaningful growth prospects at a reasonable valuation -- the result is a no-brainer buying opportunity. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) currently fit that description, and if I had $3,000 available to invest that isn't needed for monthly bills, to pay off short-term debt, or to bolster an emergency fund, I would split it evenly across these two stocks right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!