12.03.2023 14:15:00
A Nasdaq Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Revolutionary Stocks to Buy and Hold
Last year, the Nasdaq Composite fell into a bear market and lagged behind the other two major U.S. market indexes. But things could be radically different in 2023. Downturns rarely happen two years in a row, and the tech-heavy index has impressed so far this year.So there are good reasons to think there could be a bull market on the way for the Nasdaq, although it is not a certainty. Even if it's not this year, a bull run will eventually come for the index. Let's consider two revolutionary companies to invest in before that happens: Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS).Continue reading
