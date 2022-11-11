A Never-Before-Seen Opportunity: 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Through the Bear Market

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Recession fears have caused the S&P 500 to nosedive into a bear market this year, and many individual growth stocks have lost more than half of their value. For instance, Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE: DOCN) have seen their share prices plunge 95% and 78%, respectively, and both stocks hit an all-time low this week. That creates a never-before-seen buying opportunity.Here's what investors should know about each of these stocks before hitting the buy button.Upstart is on a mission to improve the economics of the lending industry. Traditional FICO-based credit models consider a limited number of variables, compromising their ability to measure risk. That often leads banks to make bad lending decisions. Certain creditworthy applicants are denied, while others are charged too much interest to cover the cost of borrowers that will inevitably default.Continue reading