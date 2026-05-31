Confidence Aktie

Confidence für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3EFHW / ISIN: JP3306470000

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
31.05.2026 22:17:57

A New $21 Million Position Signals Confidence in This Post-IPO Drug Developer

On May 15, 2026, HarbourVest Partners disclosed a new position in Generate Biomedicines (NASDAQ:GENB), acquiring 1,722,210 shares in the first quarter. The estimated transaction value is $21.03 million, based on quarterly average pricing.According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing published May 15, 2026, HarbourVest Partners took a new position in Generate Biomedicines during the first quarter of 2026, adding 1,722,210 shares. The estimated transaction value was $21.03 million, based on the average closing price over the quarter. The position was valued at $21.53 million as of March 31, 2026, encompassing both share purchases and price changes.Generate Biomedicines, Inc. applies advanced machine learning to accelerate the discovery and development of new protein therapeutics, integrating computational tools with scalable laboratory processes. The company’s strategy centers on its proprietary Generate Platform, which enables the design of novel drugs that address unmet medical needs beyond the reach of traditional methods.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Confidence Inc. Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten