BILL Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000
|
25.01.2026 23:00:00
A New 401(k) Restriction Could Lead to a Bigger Tax Bill for These Workers
The whole point of saving money in a retirement account is to pay less in taxes, but that doesn't mean you can avoid them forever. If you don't want to pay taxes upfront, like you would with a Roth account, your next best option is to delay taxes until you've retired -- and, hopefully, dropped into a lower tax bracket.But as of Jan. 1, 2026, the IRS has limited some workers' ability to use this strategy with their traditional 401(k)s. If you're one of those affected, you might have to brace for a bigger tax bill next year.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!