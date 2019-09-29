A New Article Explains How Unemployment Influences Car Insurance Rates

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compare-autoinsurance.org has released a new blog post that explains how unemployment influences car insurance rates.

Unemployment has a negative impact on car insurance rates. Drivers without a job can expect to pay 30%- 60% more on car insurance. They pose a higher risk for the company.

Unemployment is correlated with a high number of uninsured or underinsured drivers. Not having a job determines many people to totally or partially drop coverage. This is another reason why companies charge extra the uninsured drivers. They want to compensate for the potential losses caused by dropping coverage mid-term.

Unemployed drivers display risky driving behaviors. Companies uses statistics data all the time and these point some alarming facts. Unemployed drivers spend more time on the roads, seeking a new job or going to interviews. More time on the roads means more exposure to accidents time. And this translates to higher premiums.

Unemployed drivers choose less familiar routes. This happens because they have to visit various parts of the city. For big cities, like Los Angeles or New York, this may be problematic.

Unemployed drivers struggle to pay premiums. Also, they are statistically less likely to be able to afford to maintain their vehicle as well as someone with a stable, regular income.

