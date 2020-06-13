A New Article Explains Why Drivers Should Opt For High Car Insurance Deductibles

LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compare-autoinsurance.org has launched a new blog post that explains how high deductible levels affect car insurance premiums.



One of the most crucial decisions a policyholder can make while purchasing insurance is the amount of money he is willing to pay on the collision and comprehensive policy deductibles. Depending on the amount the policyholder set on his deductibles, the premium rates can increase or decrease.

Policyholders can save money by raising their deductibles. If a policyholder raises his deductible from $300 to $900, he can expect to see a significant drop in the amount he pays towards the monthly premium. Drivers should make sure they have the amount they set on their deductibles available at any time. If something goes bad with their car, policyholders will have to first pay the amount set on their deductibles, before the insurance policy kicks in. On average, policyholders can save as much as 30% by setting high deductible levels.

Before setting a deductible amount, policyholders should consider several factors like their income, savings, credit lines, driving history, and vehicle value. It's no point setting a high deductible value if the policyholder's car value is low.

Policyholders should review their insurance deductibles at least once a year. They should consider if they can still comfortably pay for the deductible if they had an accident today.

SOURCE Compare-autoinsurance.org