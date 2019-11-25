|
A New Branch Experience at National Bank
MONTREAL, Nov. 25, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - National Bank is pleased to announce the deployment of a new experience in nearly 40 branches across Quebec. The experience will be gradually rolled out to other branches in Canada in 2020. Combining advisory services and technology, the new branch experience focuses on a human-centred approach by welcoming clients immediately and ensuring all their needs are met.
The main characteristics are:
Personalized approach
- Employees interact with clients in front of the counter, side-by-side.
- Clients can choose to carry out their transactions at the counter or at the ABM.
- If needed, employees can help clients with our digital solutions.
- Clients will be able to get advice on their personal finances.
Innovative design
- Distinctive and casual environment, including music.
- Collaboration table to encourage conversation while ensuring confidentiality. Closed offices are also available.
Quote
"Our clients want to access services online, while having the option to go to a branch for advice. That's why the Bank continues to make major investments in all of these areas. Our new branch experience draws on technology and human relations. We're pleased to continue rolling it out." said Paolo Pizzuto, Senior Vice-President – Personal Banking at National Bank.
Branches offering the new experience in 2019
Region
Address
Laurentians
9596 Henri-Piché St., Saint-Canut
477 Sainte-Anne Blvd., Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines
2575 D'Annemasse St., Boisbriand
265 Saint-Georges St., Saint-Jérôme
13675 Curé-Labelle Blvd., Mirabel
Laval
2995 Dagenais Blvd. West, Laval
3131 de la Concorde Blvd. East, Laval
61 des Laurentides Blvd., Laval
47 Samson Blvd, Laval
Montérégie
8200 Taschereau Blvd., Brossard
1356 Monseigneur-Langlois Blvd., Salaberry-de-Valleyfield
500 d'Avaugour St., Boucherville
1043 Armand-Frappier Blvd., Sainte-Julie
3380 Laframboise Blvd., Saint-Hyacinthe
1955 des Cascades St., Saint-Hyacinthe
3626 Taschereau Blvd., Greenfield Park
6250 Cousineau Blvd., Saint-Hubert
2877 de Chambly Rd., Longueuil
5645 Grande-Allée Blvd., Brossard
Montreal
8091 Saint-Denis St., Montreal
1201 Fleury St. East, Montreal
5355 Côte-des-Neiges Rd., Montreal
5498 Henri-Bourassa Blvd. East, Montreal
10650 Pie-IX Blvd., Montreal
14965 de Pierrefonds Blvd., Pierrefonds
8020 Langelier Blvd., Montreal
4506 Saint-Denis St., Montreal
600 de la Gauchetière Blvd. West, Montreal
5705 Jean-Talon East St., Saint-Léonard – coming soon
Centre-du-Québec
1430 Édouard-Dufour St., Plessisville
Lower St. Lawrence | Gaspésie
688 Jean-Rioux St. Trois-Pistoles
Lanaudière
979 Firestone Blvd., Joliette
318 de la Visitation St., Saint-Charles-Borromée
1080 des Seigneurs Blvd., Terrebonne
5333 Laurier Blvd., Terrebonne
Saguenay-Lac-Jean | Côte-Nord
600 Laflèche Blvd., Baie-Comeau
Mauricie
4000 des Forges Blvd., Trois-Rivières
About National Bank of Canada
With $276 billion in assets as at July 31, 2019, National Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. It has nearly 25,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.
