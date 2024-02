A New Bull Market Has Begun. 1 Unstoppable Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2024

The S&P 500 posted a new all-time high in January for the first time since late 2021. Hitting that new high marked the final step needed to confirm the bull market that began when the index bottomed in October 2022, after a brutal 24% plunge into bear territory.The broader market is also benefiting from earnings season, with most American companies currently reporting their financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023 (ended Dec. 31). There has been a slew of positive results, particularly in the technology sector, which has buoyed investors' confidence.Leading cybersecurity provider Tenable (NASDAQ: TENB) released its Q4 report following the market close on Feb. 6, and its stock immediately jumped 9% in after-hours trading. Here's why it's not too late for investors to buy shares of this cyber specialist.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel