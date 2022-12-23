A New Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Growth Stocks Trading at 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The benchmark S&P 500 stock market index is currently trading in bear territory with a year-to-date loss of 20%. Bear markets can be unnerving, and while it feels like things aren't improving in the near term, we might be closer to the end than you think.That's because the average bear market (going back to 1929) lasts about nine and a half months. Since the S&P 500 officially entered bear territory in mid-June 2022, it suggests we could be just three months away from a reversal and a new bull market. Of course, it will depend on how quickly key economic headwinds (especially high inflation and rising interest rates) resolve, but history shows that the stock market is forward looking and often moves before such events materialize.